ANL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
ASC 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.22%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 125.26 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.81%)
EPCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.5%)
FCCL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
JSCL 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 40.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.88%)
PAEL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
PIBTL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
PTC 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.5%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 41.94 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.56%)
TRG 164.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.08%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,871 Increased By ▲ 34.77 (0.72%)
BR30 25,824 Increased By ▲ 189.83 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,229 Increased By ▲ 180.5 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,522 Increased By ▲ 85.79 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Biden sends unofficial US delegation to Taiwan

  • Biden has made clear he wishes to cooperate with China on common causes such as climate change.
AFP 14 Apr 2021

TAIPEI: President Joe Biden sent an unofficial delegation of former US officials to Taiwan on Wednesday in a signal of support for the democratic island as it faces increasingly hostile moves by China.

Taipei said former senator Christopher Dodd and former deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg would land in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by authoritarian Beijing, which claims the island as its own and has vowed to one day seize it.

It uses diplomatic, economic and military pressure to keep Taiwan isolated on the world stage and bristles whenever countries send delegations or maintain contacts with Taiwan.

Over the past year, Beijing's sabre-rattling has increased considerably with Chinese fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers breaching Taiwan's air defence zone on a near-daily basis.

A record 25 Chinese military jets and bombers breached Taiwan's defence zone on Monday.

Washington has diplomatically recognised Beijing over Taiwan since 1979.

But it maintains relations with Taipei and is bound by an act of Congress to sell the island defensive weapons. It also opposes any attempt by China to change Taiwan's future by force.

This week's delegation comes on the 42nd anniversary of that legislation -- the Taiwan Relations Act -- which Biden signed when he was a young senator.

It also comes after the State Department said on Friday it was issuing new guidelines allowing US officials to meet more easily with Taiwanese counterparts.

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump ramped up contacts and visits to Taiwan by US officials as relations between Washington and Beijing plunged over a host of issues.

Biden has made clear he wishes to cooperate with China on common causes such as climate change.

But concerns about China under President Xi Jinping have become a rare bipartisan issue in Washington and Biden has maintained a tough line with Beijing over its human rights record and threats towards Taiwan.

US climate envoy John Kerry will visit China later this week in the first trip there by the Biden administration, seeking to raise global ambitions despite soaring tensions with Beijing on other fronts.

"We have big disagreements with China on some key issues, absolutely. But climate has to stand alone," Kerry told CNN.

