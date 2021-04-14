World
Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office
- The request came from House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who invited Biden to make a speech April 28 to talk about.
14 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden was asked Tuesday to address a joint session of Congress this month to mark 100 days in office as he grapples with critical issues including the coronavirus pandemic and America's economic woes.
The request came from House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who invited Biden to make a speech April 28 to talk about "the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."
