Business & Finance
Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn
- That price for Coinbase, which has opted against a traditional IPO but instead will use a direct listing, means the company is valued at $65.3 billion.
14 Apr 2021
NEW YORK: The Nasdaq on Tuesday set the reference price for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase at $250 per-share ahead of the company's trading debut, one of Wall Street's most anticipated events of the year.
That price for Coinbase, which has opted against a traditional IPO but instead will use a direct listing, means the company is valued at $65.3 billion.
LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case
Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn
Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours
Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs
Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill
Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office
Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions
Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP
Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60
'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins
Read more stories
Comments