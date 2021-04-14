Shops, cafes sealed

LAHORE: For violating the Covid-19 SOPs, the Lahore district administration has sealed 20 shops and cafes while a marriage function stopped and registered a police case against the organiser. As per the details released by the administration here on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed seven pharmacies and a cafe while Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi sealed 12 shops. He also stopped a marriage function being held in an open venue and registered the FIR.

Among the shops that were sealed included Madina Glass and Aluminum, Waqas Care Decorating Shop, Mian Ramzan Steel Works and Welding Shop, Hamza Tahir Pan Shop, New Lahore Dry Cleaners, Usman Door House and Wali Autoparts.

