BS degree colleges: Punjab HED plans to introduce market-oriented subjects

Recorder Report 14 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Department has planned to introduce new market-oriented subjects in BS degree colleges of Punjab. As the department is working on improving education governance in the province under the new reforms agenda, Provincial Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfaraz has given nod for the introduction of new modern subjects at public sector colleges.

The decision was taken to address the disparity in employment-to-population ratio in the province, which could be counted as one of the struggle areas of developing countries in the world. The working age population of the province, which is considered as a burden, could be turned to our advantage by the said move. New subjects are being introduced in light of the population bulge utilization strategy; which is to bring more human resource into the employable workforce while making them indispensable for the industry. This industrial consumption is only possible with the right set of skills and expertise that could be taught at college level.

In this regard, department has forged a strong liaison with industrial sector to address their HR needs. Only a workforce well-versed with the relevant industrial aptitude backed by relevant education could be helpful in meeting these sectoral HR demands of the industry.

Regarding the introduction of new market-oriented subjects in colleges, Nadeem Mahbub, Provincial Secretary for Higher Education in Punjab informed that these market oriented subjects would be introduced in 16 different colleges of 4 districts of Punjab, initially. From the beginning of the academic year 2021-22, department shall pilot the idea in both male and female colleges to increase youth’s employability after completion of studies.

After a successful pilot, Higher Education Department shall replicate the idea in all public sector colleges across Punjab in a phase-wise manner, as per their regional needs. Idea behind the introduction of these market-oriented subjects at government colleges revolves around giving masses access to modern education through affordable means. Department is also deliberating upon ways of stimulating entrepreneurial curiosity among youth population, so the young population can create jobs instead of hunting for jobs, Nadeem added. The newly introduced subjects include, BS in Bio Technology, Microbiology, Food Science, Medical Lab Technology, Tourism & Hospitality, Data Science and others. Dr Aashiq Hussain, DPI Colleges has taken the selected colleges on board for launch of the programme from upcoming academic year.

