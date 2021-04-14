South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 70,000 tonnes feed wheat

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 70,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday. The deadline for submission of price offers is also Tuesday, April 13, they said.

The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea around October 25 in one consignment of 55,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes. If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canadian west coast, shipment is sought between Sept. 21 and Oct. 10.

If sourced from the US Gulf or Black Sea region, shipment is sought between Sept. 1 and Sept. 20, if from South America between Aug. 27 and Sept. 15.

“With corn looking expensive currently, Asian feed grain importers are increasingly looking towards feed wheat,” one European trader said.

In its last reported feed wheat purchase on March 25, the MFG bought 66,000 tonnes at $268.40 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.