KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 13, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 497,569,148 246,680,023 19,711,704,521 9,036,477,871 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,804,559,287 (2,036,513,312) (231,954,024) Local Individuals 19,791,832,155 (19,337,965,451) 453,866,703 Local Corporates 6,180,850,624 (6,402,763,304) (221,912,679) ===============================================================================

