KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 13, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
497,569,148 246,680,023 19,711,704,521 9,036,477,871
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,804,559,287 (2,036,513,312) (231,954,024)
Local Individuals 19,791,832,155 (19,337,965,451) 453,866,703
Local Corporates 6,180,850,624 (6,402,763,304) (221,912,679)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
