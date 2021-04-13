ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM directs strict vigilance of daily commodities during Ramazan

  • He was chairing a high-level meeting to review availability of daily use items and their prices during the holy month of Ramazan, PM office media wing in a press release said.
APP Updated 14 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed for a strict vigilance over availability of daily commodities during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, so that the poor segments could be saved from any difficulty.

The prime minister also directed continuation of legal proceedings against the profiteers and hoarders during the holy month.

He was chairing a high-level meeting to review availability of daily use items and their prices during the holy month of Ramazan, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, PM’s Special Assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Shahbaz Gill, secretaries concerned, chairman FBR, chief commissioner Islamabad and managing director Utility Stores Corporation (USC). Provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting through video link.

The managing director USC apprised that 20 kg flour bag was available at Rs 800, sugar per kg at Rs. 68 and ghee per kg at Rs. 170 at all the outlets across the country.

The meeting was also apprised that on daily basis 2600 tons flour, 2000 tons sugar and 1200 tons ghee was being sold at the USC.

The chief commissioner Islamabad informed that different “Sasta bazaar” had been established at different places of the Capital where the daily-use commodities were available at reduced prices. Due to coronavirus situation, these items were also available in mobile van, he added.

Chief secretaries Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that availability of sufficient amount of flour and sugar was ensured at the fixed prices.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan apprised that no unannounced load-shedding would be carried out during Sehar and Iftar timings.

The prime minister also directed for ensuring observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Ramazan bazaars.

Coronavirus SOPs Omar Ayub Khan Sania Nishtar Shahbaz Gill Imran Khan FBR Muhammad Hamad Azhar coronavirus situation Ramazan Ramazan bazaars

PM directs strict vigilance of daily commodities during Ramazan

PM urges countrymen to point out profiteers, hoarders in Ramazan

Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of Information Ministry: Sources

Army Chief meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing security situation in the country: Sources

PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters