PM directs strict vigilance of daily commodities during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed for a strict vigilance over availability of daily commodities during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, so that the poor segments could be saved from any difficulty.

The prime minister also directed continuation of legal proceedings against the profiteers and hoarders during the holy month.

He was chairing a high-level meeting to review availability of daily use items and their prices during the holy month of Ramazan, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, PM’s Special Assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Shahbaz Gill, secretaries concerned, chairman FBR, chief commissioner Islamabad and managing director Utility Stores Corporation (USC). Provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting through video link.

The managing director USC apprised that 20 kg flour bag was available at Rs 800, sugar per kg at Rs. 68 and ghee per kg at Rs. 170 at all the outlets across the country.

The meeting was also apprised that on daily basis 2600 tons flour, 2000 tons sugar and 1200 tons ghee was being sold at the USC.

The chief commissioner Islamabad informed that different “Sasta bazaar” had been established at different places of the Capital where the daily-use commodities were available at reduced prices. Due to coronavirus situation, these items were also available in mobile van, he added.

Chief secretaries Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that availability of sufficient amount of flour and sugar was ensured at the fixed prices.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan apprised that no unannounced load-shedding would be carried out during Sehar and Iftar timings.

The prime minister also directed for ensuring observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Ramazan bazaars.