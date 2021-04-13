ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Narrative of sending govt home 'buried' with PDM's demise: Fawad

  • The PDM, he added, was now a relic of the past and the opposition should end the politics of resignations from the assemblies.
APP Updated 14 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that the opposition's narrative of sending the government home was 'buried' with the demise of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a news conference to brief the media about the decisions of Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said he had predicted that the alliances not based on any ideology could not remain intact for a long time and the PDM's burial proved him correct as it was formed to protect personal interests.

The PDM, he added, was now a relic of the past and the opposition should end the politics of resignations from the assemblies.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was against the resignations as it had a stake in the system, and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) should also reconsider their strategy in that regard, the minister said.

He said JUi-F chief Fazlur Rehman told the PPP not to make BAP (Balocjhistan Awami Party) as their father though it was their internal matter.

The PML-N leadership had expelled PPP leaders Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira from the WhatsApp group.

Fawad reiterated the government's offer to the opposition parties to present their proposals for electoral reforms in the Parliament as the treasury benches had already submitted theirs.

The opposition should better shun their ego and cooperate with the government for institutional reforms, he said, adding reformation of the judicial system could be taken up in the next phase.

The minister said the digitalization process of the cabinet had been completed, which would save Rs 510 million per annum. From next week, the cabinet members would get tablets and the agenda would be shared digitally.

He requested to the National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman to expedite the process of making both the houses paperless as early as possible.

Fawad said the cabinet was given a briefing on the on-going COVID-19 situation by Minister for Planning Asad Umar.

It was informed that the third coronavirus phase was more dangerous as critical patients now were 4,200 against 3,200 in the first phase.

Sindh and Balochistan were most affected.

According to the planning minister, the next two weeks were crucial and following precautions were vital, he added.

A logistic committee of the cabinet headed by Shipping Minister Ali Zaidi had been constituted, which would present its representations regarding import of the corona vaccine, the minister said.

The cabinet, he said, also gave approval for the establishment of Central Business District in Lahore, which would comprise two projects - Walton Road of 350 acres and Wahdat Colony of 270 acres.

The work on the public private partnership project would start within 18 months, he added.

The cabinet, the minister, also approved establishment of a registration authority to get geographical indicator tags for Pakistan's agricultural and non-agricultural products to maintain their Pakistani identity.

He said geographical indicator tag for Pakistani mangoes, precious gems, and other products would be acquired for their protection as Pakistani products in the international market.

Fawad said succession certificates used to be a big issue for the overseas Pakistanis as they had to come to Pakistan to get the same from courts.

Now they would get the succession certificates from the country's embassies through the NADRA system, he added.

He said the cabinet approved the proposal of setting up Litigants Facilitation Centre in Islamabad and the Capital Development Authority would build its building.

He said the rules of business had been amended to empower the ministries so that they could make their own decisions.

The minister said the cabinet gave approval to the mid-term budget strategy paper, which was presented before it.

It was informed that exports had reached 18.7 billion dollars mark whereas they stood at17.4 billion dollars last year.

Imports worth 39.5 billion dollars were made the current fiscal year whereas the last year they stood at 34.5 billion dollars, he added.

He said remittances had reached $ 21.5 billion, which was a record and proof of the overseas Pakistanis' trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the large scale manufacturing had expanded by 7.9 percent this year.

He said currently the economic growth was 3 percent and it would reach 5.1 per cent by the year 2023-24.

The foreign exchange reserves were now enough for three and a half months requirements, he added.

Fawad said in the coming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), special additions would be made and disparity in the employees salaries would be addressed.

The cabinet, he said, had approved the deployment of Rangers in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jehlum and Bahawalpur to maintain law and order situation.

He said the Zaireen Management Policy and reduction in students visa fee were also approved.

Coronavirus Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Asad Umar PPP PDM nadra PSDP JUIF Imran Khan dollars Economic growth PMLN Opposition party digitalization Zaireen Management Policy WhatsApp group

Narrative of sending govt home 'buried' with PDM's demise: Fawad

PM urges countrymen to point out profiteers, hoarders in Ramazan

Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of Information Ministry: Sources

Army Chief meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing security situation in the country: Sources

PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters