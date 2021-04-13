World
India's Maharashtra state imposes 15-day lockdown to slow COVID-19 spread
- Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai and the country's most industrial state, has been the country's worst hit state, accounting for about a quarter of its 13.5 million cases.
Updated 14 Apr 2021
MUMBAI: India's richest state, Maharashtra, will be under lockdown from Wednesday night for 15 days to slow rising coronavirus infections, its chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.
