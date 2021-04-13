Markets
Ukraine barley export prices fall to five-month low
13 Apr 2021
KYIV: Ukrainian barley export prices have dropped to five-month lows owing to limited demand, analysts at consultancy APK-Inform said on Tuesday.
Bid prices for Ukrainian-origin barley have fallen by $15 a tonne this month to $220-$230 a tonne CPT (carriage pain to) Black Sea as of April 13, they said in a report.
APK-Inform said that a global downward trend had affected Ukrainian wheat and corn export prices.
Ukraine is among the world's leading grain exporters and plans to supply more than 45 million tonnes to foreign markets in the 2020/21 season from July to June.
As of April 12 it had exported 36.5 million tonnes, including 14.5 million tonnes of wheat, 4.1 million tonnes of barley and 17.3 million tonnes of corn, government data showed.
