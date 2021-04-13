Markets
Brazil's sugar output down 23pc in late March, ethanol down 18pc
- Sugar and ethanol producers in the world's largest sugar producing region crushed 4.99 million tonnes of cane in the second half of March, 33% less than a year ago, Unica said. Ethanol production fell 18% to 372 million liters in the period.
13 Apr 2021
NEW YORK: Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced 174,000 tonnes of sugar in the second half of March, 23% less than in the same period a year ago, as operations in the new sugar season got off to a slow start, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.
