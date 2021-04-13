FIR registered against TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi under Anti Terrorism Act

The Lahore Police has registered an FIR against TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and others, under the ambit of the Anti Terrorism Act, on charges of provoking the public against the State.

Rizvi was detained by security forces in Lahore on Monday, after which protests broke out in all major cities of the country.

Following news of Rizvi's arrest, TLP workers blocked roads and thoroughfares in major urban centers including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi, attempting to inhibit public life across the country.

Developing story.