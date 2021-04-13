ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soy up 4-7 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents, corn up 2-4 cents

  • CBOT wheat lifted overnight, supported by multiple international grain tenders signalling strong demand.
  • US spring wheat was noted as 11% planted, compared to 3% a week ago, the USDA said.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday.

WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat lifted overnight, supported by multiple international grain tenders signalling strong demand.

The US winter wheat crop was rated 53% good to excellent by the US Department of Agriculture on Monday, steady with the previous week and in line with trade expectations. The crop was 5% headed, up one point from the week prior, though behind the five-year average.

US spring wheat was noted as 11% planted, compared to 3% a week ago, the USDA said.

The US shipped 458,432 tonnes of wheat for export the week ended April 8, the USDA said Monday, down 27.9% from the week prior.

South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased some 66,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which can be sourced from optional origins in a tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

France's soft wheat planting, including spring wheat, is forecast at 4.9 million hectares (mln ha), an increase of 15% on 2020 and in line with the five-year average, its farm ministry said.

Ukraine's grain exports have fallen by 23.7% to 36.5 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, including 14.5 million tonnes of wheat, economy ministry data showed.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last up 4-1/2 cents at $6.32-1/2 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last up 1/2 cent at $5.79-1/2 cents per bushel. MGEX May spring wheat was last up 2-1/4 cents at $6.45 cents per bushel.

CORN - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel

Corn market rebounded on Tuesday after two sessions of lower movement, as cold temperatures across the US Midwest threaten early planted crops.

The US corn crop was 4% planted as of Sunday, April 11, USDA said, below analyst predictions, but ahead of the five-year average of 3%.

The US shipped 1.58 million tonnes of corn for export the week ended April 8, up 34.7% from a year ago, though down 26.6% from the week prior, the USDA said.

Ukraine's grain exports have fallen by 23.7% to 36.5 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, including 17.3 million tonnes of corn, economy ministry data showed.

South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of optional-origin corn in a private deal on Tuesday without an international tender being issued, European traders said.

CBOT May corn last traded up 3 cents at $5.72 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 4 to 7 cents per bushel

Soybeans regained after two sessions lower, though gains were limited by South American crop production estimates.

The US shipped 327,799 tonnes of soybeans for export the week ended April 8, down 14.8% from the week prior and 31.1% lower than a year ago, the USDA said.

China's imports of soybeans soared in the first quarter, boosted by strong demand from the livestock sector, according to customs data. The world's top soybean buyer, brought in 7.77 million tonnes of the oilseed in March, up 82% from a year ago, mostly from Brazil.

CBOT May soybeans were last up 5-1/2 cents at $13.87-1/2 per bushel.

soy USDA US trade wheat cargo international grain tenders

Soy up 4-7 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents, corn up 2-4 cents

PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties

KP government releases findings of AIP Base Survey

Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions

Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus

Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters