From Turkey to Pakistan: Ramzan Transmission on AAJ Entertainment and AAJ News

BR Web Desk 13 Apr 2021

For the first time ever, Aaj Entertainment and AAJ News brings you their Ramzan transmission Baran-e-Rehmat from Turkey and Pakistan.

The transmission will air from the1st Ramadan 14th April 2021 hosted by Reema Khan and Imran Abbas.

The Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas will be hosting from Istanbul Turkey bringing you exclusive interviews with leading Turkish drama stars including the star cast from Ertugul.

The Baran-e-Rehmat exclusive transmission will be aired in 3 segments/parts:

  1. Iftar Transmission hosted by Reema and Farhan Ali Waris from Pakistan and Imran Abbas from Turkey from 3pm till Maghrib daily on AAJ News & AAJ Entertainment

  2. A special Pre-Iftar Transmission hosted by Sidra Iqbal from 1pm to 3pm daily on AAJ New and AAJ Entertainment

  1. Sehri Transmission hosted by Sherry and Mahnoor Khalid from 2am till Fajr daily

The transmission will include various topics highlighting the teachings of Islam, Naat sharif quizzes and debate competitions as well as kalam and qawalis by Pride of Performance Ustad Abu Mohammad Qawal.

For exclusive updates check out our official YouTube as well as AAJ news and AAJ Entertainment social media platforms.

@aaj_entertainment @aajnewsofficial

Turkey Pakistan and Turkey Imran Abbas Sidra Iqbal reema khan Turkish drama Ertugul

From Turkey to Pakistan: Ramzan Transmission on AAJ Entertainment and AAJ News

