ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Tokyo stocks open higher

  • "The market is expected to remain in wait-and-see mode for now ahead of the corporate results season," he added.
AFP 13 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors bought on dips while awaiting growth outlooks from the upcoming corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.22 percent, or 65.71 points, at 29,604.44 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.16 percent, or 3.03 points, to 1,957.62.

"Investors are chasing shares that have fallen recently," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Wall Street stocks slipped on Monday, edging down from records.

"But the decline in New York was within expectations," Horiuchi told AFP, adding that investors will watch key US data this week, including consumer prices as well as March retail sales and housing starts data.

"The market is expected to remain in wait-and-see mode for now ahead of the corporate results season," he added.

The dollar stood at 109.47 yen, compared with 109.37 yen on Monday in New York.

Tokyo Electric Power jumped 1.40 percent to 360 yen in early trade after the government made the controversial decision to release treated water into the sea from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rallied 2.02 percent to 89,080 yen on bargain-hunting after facing selling pressure over accusations it profited from forced labour of the Uyghur minority in China,, which it denies

