ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX hit by selling pressure: BRIndex100 down

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Monday remained under pressure and closed on a negative note due to selling in various sectors. BRIndex100 lost 23.53 points or 0.48 percent to close at 4,832.41 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,870.72 and intraday low of 4,803.93 points. Volumes stood at 475.744 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 74.1 points or 0.29 percent to close at 25,751.58 points with a turnover of 289.909 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 208.43 points or 0.46 percent and closed at 44,978.05 points. Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 503.526 million shares as compared to 688.037 million shares traded on previous session.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $122,301. The market capitalization declined by Rs 58 billion to Rs 7.868 trillion. Out of total 387 active scrips, 234 closed in negative and 130 in positive while the value of 23 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 73.751 million shares and gained Rs 0.09 to close at Rs 1.52 followed by TRG Pak that increased by Rs 9.08 to close at Rs 168.69 with 42.170 million shares. AKD Capital and Shezan International were the top gainers increasing by Rs 28.69 and Rs 10.00 respectively to close at Rs 411.31 and Rs 315.00 while Colgate Palmolive and Sapphire Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 50.00 and Rs 47.07, respectively to close at Rs 2750.00 and Rs 814.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 98.57 points or 1.11 percent to close at 8,765.84 points with total turnover of 1.922 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 39.88 points or 0.55 percent to close at 7,273.55 points with 16.360 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 26.7 points or 0.31 percent to close at 8,488.83 points with 18.447 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 34.8 points or 0.62 percent to close at 5,584.20 points with 7.784 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,943.87 points, down 33.19 points or 0.83 percent with 11.362 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index plunged by 104.85 points or 2.73 percent to close at 3,940.29 points with 216.879 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market took toll from possibility of imposition of lockdown in the light of NCOC proposal, although a firm decision is yet to be taken.

Selling pressure was evident across the board with the exception of few scrips, including TRG, GGL, MCB and FFC, which somewhat supported the index.

Refinery sector, which has lately coincided with technology stocks also went down following weak investor sentiment.

Sectors contributing to the performance include O&GMCs (down 36 points), Banks (down 32 points), Pharma (down 26 points), Chemical (down 23 points) and Cement (down 23 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include TRG (up 98 points), FFC (up 24 points), MCB (up 19 points), EFERT (up 12 points) and LUCK (up 6 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include ENGRO (down 44 points), PSO (down 25 points), OGDC (down 22 points), SEARL (down 21 points) and UBL (down 16 points).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 BRIndex100 BRIndex30 Sapphire Textile BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index TRG Pak

PSX hit by selling pressure: BRIndex100 down

Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability

Germany says ready to boost investment

PM urges int’l community to ensure vaccine availability for everyone

Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy

SBP governor sees growth at 3pc

IMF, govt discuss situation

July-March remittances up 26pc YoY

Marketable securities: SBP unveils two more categories of PDs

PPP formally quits PDM

Sri Lanka gets emergency China loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.