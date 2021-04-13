TLP chief arrested

LAHORE: Punjab Elite Force has arrested Saad Hussain Rizvi, Ameer of Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) Pakistan from Lahore on Monday.

TLP leader Inayat-ul-Haq has confirmed the arrest of the TLP Ameer Saad Rizvi. It may be recalled that the deadline for the said agreement is approaching on 20th April and Qadri intends to seek extension in the given period. TLP has already given a call for protest in case of non-compliance of the said agreement terms including expulsion of the French ambassador.

Minister of Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri also headed back to Lahore from Islamabad today leaving the inauguration ceremony of a mosque upon invitation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Subsequently, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan carried out inauguration ceremony on his place.

The TV channel sources claimed that now terms of the previous agreement will be presented in parliament by 20th April 2021 and a decision will be taken with the approval of the parliament.

Earlier, TLP and government had agreed upon to reach a consensus in the parliament regarding the expulsion of the French Ambassador within three months and also not to register any case against TLP workers even after it called off the sit-in in November 2020.

Pir Ejaz Ashrafi told that Rizvi was taken into custody after Zuhar prayers on Monday from Jamia Masjid Rehmat ul Aalameen on Multan Road, Lahore. The police didn’t give any reason to arrest him, Pir Ashrafi said, adding that the TLP chairperson had announced a protest on April 20.

Saad was elected as the TLP chief in November 2020, by the party’s Shura after his father Khadim Hussan Rizvi’s death. The announcement was made after the funeral prayers.

