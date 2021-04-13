ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Parwaaz, HBL & IBP to train cybersecurity specialists

13 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Parwaaz, HBL and Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) to develop a skill programme for Parwaaz’s financial services incubator. The incubator will equip current and aspiring bankers with skills to become cybersecurity specialists.

The MoC was signed by Jawad Khan, Country Head Parwaaz and CEO Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF); Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO - HBL and Mansur-Ur-Rehman Khan, CEO - IBP.

This tripartite partnership is a crucial step in closing the national skills gap. PSDF, through the Parwaaz platform, will fund the development of the training programme, manage the training delivery, and harness its vast network to engage relevant financial institutes to create job opportunities for the graduates. HBL will lead the identification of banking professionals who are apt for this training and the bank will also offer job placements to selected graduates. IBP’s role is to select cybersecurity subject experts and develop course curriculum with support from HBL for the training. IBP will mobilize applicants for training, conduct pre and post assessment of the training on graduate’s expertise and facilitate them in accessing employment opportunities in the financial services sector.

During the MoC signing Country Head Parwaaz, Jawad said, “Cybersecurity is a fast-growing specialization globally and as the financial world digitizes, it is a highly sought-after area of expertise for current and upcoming professionals in the banking sector. This is the first time that a certification in cybersecurity is being developed and offered in Pakistan. Parwaaz is championing the global skills agenda and is focused on making our youth future-ready for careers in Pakistan and the international market”.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO - HBL and Co-chair of Parwaaz, said, “Pakistan’s digital transformation journey must be backed by a highly skilled workforce that can safeguard our digital assets. HBL is committed to Pakistan’s economic growth and social uplift. Through this partnership, HBL will help develop and execute a robust training program for the Parwaaz skills incubator participants in the important field of cyber security while creating further employment opportunities in the country.”

Mansur-Ur-Rehman Khan (CEO- IBP) also highlighted the importance of this step, and said, “This initiative led by Parwaaz and PSDF in collaboration with HBL is a milestone in the field of information risk management. The certification programme on Cybersecurity Specialist is the first of its kind to identify, develop and assess key knowledge areas. I am proud that IBP will play a part in this and ensure that our future bankers are adequately skilled.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSDF cybersecurity HBL MoC IBP Parwaaz

Parwaaz, HBL & IBP to train cybersecurity specialists

Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability

Germany says ready to boost investment

PM urges int’l community to ensure vaccine availability for everyone

Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy

SBP governor sees growth at 3pc

IMF, govt discuss situation

July-March remittances up 26pc YoY

Marketable securities: SBP unveils two more categories of PDs

PPP formally quits PDM

Sri Lanka gets emergency China loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.