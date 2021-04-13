Jazz initiates Covid-19 vaccination drive for employees

KARACHI: Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, Jazz has initiated an organization-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive, which includes its permanent and contractual employees.

Keeping in view the limited availability of vaccines in the country, Jazz will be administrating the vaccination in phases, starting first with the front-line commercial and technical employees, as well as the members of its franchise network. In the next phase, the vaccines will be provided to the rest of the employees who are currently working from home. Jazz is also providing employees with the option to get the vaccine shots on their own from a government-approved private lab and have the cost reimbursed.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz said, “Jazz has always been at the forefront of ensuring the wellbeing of its employees, customers, business partners and has provided marginalized segments of society with access to basic needs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under #JazzCares, we have now initiated a nationwide employee and franchise partners vaccination drive to support the government’s efforts in accelerating the vaccination of our fellow citizens.”

Jazz was also the first telco to pledge PKR 1.2 billion towards COVID-19 relief in 2020. The support included several initiatives aimed to limit the negative impact of the pandemic, primarily for the most vulnerable communities. The #JazzCares philosophy was also extended to employees with the company’s HR and Health & Safety teams providing safety equipment along with care packages to those who contracted the virus.

The company also implemented several initiatives towards the health and the well-being of its staff such as online counselling sessions and workout classes; launch of one-stop digital solutions to deliver e-health services in partnership with Sehat Kahani; medical coverage plans for Covid-19; regular disinfection of offices to ensure the safety of business-critical staff coming in; equipping all workspaces with personal protective gear, travel restrictions with close monitoring.—PR

