ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jazz initiates Covid-19 vaccination drive for employees

13 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, Jazz has initiated an organization-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive, which includes its permanent and contractual employees.

Keeping in view the limited availability of vaccines in the country, Jazz will be administrating the vaccination in phases, starting first with the front-line commercial and technical employees, as well as the members of its franchise network. In the next phase, the vaccines will be provided to the rest of the employees who are currently working from home. Jazz is also providing employees with the option to get the vaccine shots on their own from a government-approved private lab and have the cost reimbursed.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz said, “Jazz has always been at the forefront of ensuring the wellbeing of its employees, customers, business partners and has provided marginalized segments of society with access to basic needs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under #JazzCares, we have now initiated a nationwide employee and franchise partners vaccination drive to support the government’s efforts in accelerating the vaccination of our fellow citizens.”

Jazz was also the first telco to pledge PKR 1.2 billion towards COVID-19 relief in 2020. The support included several initiatives aimed to limit the negative impact of the pandemic, primarily for the most vulnerable communities. The #JazzCares philosophy was also extended to employees with the company’s HR and Health & Safety teams providing safety equipment along with care packages to those who contracted the virus.

The company also implemented several initiatives towards the health and the well-being of its staff such as online counselling sessions and workout classes; launch of one-stop digital solutions to deliver e-health services in partnership with Sehat Kahani; medical coverage plans for Covid-19; regular disinfection of offices to ensure the safety of business-critical staff coming in; equipping all workspaces with personal protective gear, travel restrictions with close monitoring.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Jazz employees COVID vaccination 4G contractual employees

Jazz initiates Covid-19 vaccination drive for employees

Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability

Germany says ready to boost investment

PM urges int’l community to ensure vaccine availability for everyone

Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy

SBP governor sees growth at 3pc

IMF, govt discuss situation

July-March remittances up 26pc YoY

Marketable securities: SBP unveils two more categories of PDs

PPP formally quits PDM

Sri Lanka gets emergency China loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.