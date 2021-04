Shaukat Tarin visits FBR

ISLAMABAD: Member Economic Advisory Council (EAC) Shaukat Tarin, Monday, visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and met senior officials at the Board. It is reliably learnt that Tarin remained in the FBR House for few hours and held a detailed meeting with the concerned authority.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood also visited the FBR House on Monday and met SAPM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021