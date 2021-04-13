US ‘not involved’: W House

WASHINGTON: The White House said Monday that the United States had nothing to do with what Iran says was a sabotage attack on its Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

“The US was not involved in any manner,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “We have nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts.”

The New York Times, quoting unnamed US and Israeli intelligence officials, also said there had been “an Israeli role” in the attack.

Psaki said Monday that the incident would not derail the talks, in which Washington is taking part indirectly.

“Our focus of course is on the diplomatic path forward. We’ve not been given any indication that attendance at the discussions that will proceed on Wednesday has changed,” she said.