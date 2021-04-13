KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 12, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 592,244,961 304,429,232 23,427,787,309 9,796,396,902 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,736,451,569 (1,755,041,426) (18,589,857) Local Individuals 22,851,829,195 (22,371,266,766) 480,562,430 Local Corporates 7,561,850,154 (8,023,822,727) (461,972,573) ===============================================================================

