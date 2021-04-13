Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
13 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 12, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
592,244,961 304,429,232 23,427,787,309 9,796,396,902
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,736,451,569 (1,755,041,426) (18,589,857)
Local Individuals 22,851,829,195 (22,371,266,766) 480,562,430
Local Corporates 7,561,850,154 (8,023,822,727) (461,972,573)
===============================================================================
