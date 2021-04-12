ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain to vaccinate 70-79 year olds with J&J's one-dose COVID-19 shot

  • J&J began delivering its vaccine to EU countries on Monday after some delays due to production issues, European Union officials and the company said.
Reuters Updated 13 Apr 2021

MADRID: Spain will initially prioritise people between the ages of 70 and 79 for inoculation with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, which should start arriving this week, the health minister said on Monday.

Spain will take a first delivery of 300,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine on Wednesday morning, Carolina Darias told reporters at Gran Canaria airport after a visit to the Spanish Canary Islands.

J&J began delivering its vaccine to EU countries on Monday after some delays due to production issues, European Union officials and the company said.

Boosting immunity among vulnerable populations is becoming an ever-more pressing issue as a new wave of contagion accelerates.

Spain's infection rate as measured over the past 14 days rose to 199 cases per 100,000 people on Monday, up from 127.8, or a 56pc increase, from mid-March, but well below January's peak of 900.

"The fact that we have more immunity means the rate of ascent (of new infections) is not as fast as in previous occasions," Health Emergency Chief Fernando Simon told a news conference.

Authorities reported 22,744 new infections since Friday, bringing Spain's pandemic total up to 3.37 million cases. The death toll rose by 197 to 76,525.

In the Madrid region, which has consistently opted for looser measures to contain the virus than the rest of Spain and kept bars and restaurants open since last summer, the rate reached 336 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Following a sluggish start to its vaccination campaign, Spain is betting on a surge of deliveries in the second quarter to meet its target of inoculating half the population by July.

So far, around 6.6pc of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Between April and September the government expects 87 million vaccine doses, while deliveries in the second quarter are expected to be 3.5 times what the country received in January through March.

With most nursing home residents and front-line medical staff fully vaccinated, and 90pc of people over 80 years old having received a first shot, the 70-79 age group is the next priority.

Spain European Union Johnson & Johnson COVID19 J&J Health Minister Fernando Simon population Carolina Darias

Spain to vaccinate 70-79 year olds with J&J's one-dose COVID-19 shot

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters