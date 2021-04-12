ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Mexico coffee leader touts state control of prices to help farmers

  • Price controls for coffee were mostly abandoned years ago due to the difficulty of reaching global agreements on supply, exposing farmers to sharp price crashes. In 2019, the world's third-largest producer, Colombia, introduced subsidies for coffee growers and, along with Brazil, called for supply caps.
  • Lopez Obrador has authorized price floors for other agricultural commodities, including Mexico's staple corn, but has to yet to carry through on most of his coffee campaign promises.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's top coffee association is pushing for the creation of a new government agency that would have the power to regulate and set prices with the goal of improving livelihoods for legions of coffee farmers, the group's leader told Reuters.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's made a campaign promise to create such an agency along with minimum price guarantees and generous subsidies to coffee farmers. A bill has recently been introduced in Congress by a ruling party senator that proposes a similar approach.

The new agency should have its own budget as well as offer financing and marketing help for the country's mostly small-scale, cash-strapped farmers, said Luis Herrera, head of the coffee association, AMECAFE.

"What we want is for prices to be regulated and that we have fair prices that allow farmers to recover their production costs and earn a small profit," he said in an interview on last week, adding that coffee buyers and industrial market players should also participate in the new agency.

Price controls for coffee were mostly abandoned years ago due to the difficulty of reaching global agreements on supply, exposing farmers to sharp price crashes. In 2019, the world's third-largest producer, Colombia, introduced subsidies for coffee growers and, along with Brazil, called for supply caps.

Lopez Obrador has authorized price floors for other agricultural commodities, including Mexico's staple corn, but has to yet to carry through on most of his coffee campaign promises.

His spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Mexico is the world's tenth biggest coffee producer with around 500,000 farmers scattered across the country, mostly concentrated in the lush, mountainous states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Veracruz.

Herrera, an organic coffee farmer from Chiapas, said coffee farmers currently only receive a maximum annual benefit of 6,200 pesos ($308) through a direct cash-payment agriculture program aimed at small farmers.

While some 180,000 coffee farmers are currently enrolled in the program, and the government has pledged to add another 70,000, he stressed more support was needed.

"It's not enough," said Herrera.

Five years ago, Mexican coffee hit a decades low of just 2.3 million 60-kg bags, in large part due to a large-scale outbreak of the tree-killing fungus roya.

Herrera sees coffee output during the current 2020/2021 season totaling 4.0 million bags, down from a previous estimate of 4.2 million bags.

"But it could be less," he said, noting that 2020/2021 coffee exports are forecast at 2.8 million bags, down from a previous estimate of 3.0 million bags.

The latest export estimate would still mark a nearly 4% increase from the previous cycle.

Herrera said roya continued to have an impact and that pandemic restrictions prevented at least 40% of seasonal Guatemalan coffee workers from entering the country to help pick this year's harvest.

He described both as "serious problems," but singled out the fungus as especially worrisome.

"The roya problem now has a lot to do with climate change," he said, explaining that warmer farms with less shade have been especially hard hit.

New trees marketed as roya-resistant and widely adopted have not lived up to the hype, especially Costa Rica and Oro Azteca varieties, he said.

In a bright note, Herrera said he expects annual double-digit growth to continue for certified organic coffee production, part of a trend for certification programs that can offer farmers higher prices for some beans, like fair-trade coffee embraced by industry giant Starbucks.

Output for the premium organic crop is projected to rise by around 25%, up from about 275,000 bags produced last cycle, Herrera said.

coffee prices Coffee growers Coffee export Mexico coffee coffee farmers coffee association

