Romania rejects all bids at March 2036 bond tender

BUCHAREST: Romanian debt managers rejected all bids at a tender to sell new March 2036 treasury bonds on Monday, central bank data showed.

The finance ministry, which had planned to sell 200 million lei of the bonds received bids worth 412.6 million lei ($99.95 million) in total.

So far this year, Romania has sold roughly 18.8 billion lei and roughly 1.48 billion euros worth of domestic bonds, and has tapped foreign markets for 3.5 billion euros worth of 12- and 20-year eurobonds.