Pakistan
No shortage of equipments despite severe third wave of COVID-19: Fawad
12 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said there is no shortage of safety equipment, ventilators and other equipment in Pakistan despite the country facing the third severe wave of COVID-19.
In a tweet, the federal minister stated, "Despite the third severe wave of COVID-19 and severe pressure on hospitals, there is no shortage of safety equipment, ventilators and other equipment in Pakistan"
"We could get this self-sufficiency through the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the defense establishment and the private sector", Chaudhry Fawad said.
"Inshallah this difficult time will also pass", the minister assured.
