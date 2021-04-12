Pakistan
SBP announces ‘bank holiday’ on 1st Ramazan
- All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, said a statement.
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1442 A.H., which shall be observed as “Bank Holiday” for the purpose of deduction of Zakat.
All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, 1442 A.H, said a statement on Monday.
However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend to their official assignments (in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current COVID-19 situation) on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing).
