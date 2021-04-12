ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

More rain needed to strengthen Ivory Coast cocoa mid-crop, say farmers

  • Farmers said more downpours this month would be crucial to avoid a decline in the harvest from July and to improve the quality of the beans, especially since temperatures have been high.
  • "The trees need more rain because it's very hot," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms in the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa belt.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

ABIDJAN: Rainfall was above average last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions but more is still needed to sustain growth of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in the rainy season, which runs from April to November.

Farmers said more downpours this month would be crucial to avoid a decline in the harvest from July and to improve the quality of the beans, especially since temperatures have been high.

Farmers also said sales were going better than during the October-to-March main crop, with buyers paying the guaranteed farmgate price of 750 CFA francs ($1.37) per kilogramme.

"The trees need more rain because it's very hot," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms in the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa belt.

Data collected by Reuters showed rainfall in Soubre was 20.7 millimetres (mm) last week, 2 mm above the five-year average.

Farmers also said more rain was needed to offset the heat in the southern regions of Divo and Agboville and in the eastern region of Abengourou.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of national output, farmers said harvesting would pick up from next week.

"We need more rain or else there will not be enough cocoa on the trees starting in July," said Koffi Serge, who farms near Daloa, where 14 mm of rain fell last week, 7.2 mm below average.

Farmers were happy with growing conditions in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rainfall was well above average.

Last week's average daily temperatures ranged from 27.6 to 32.6 degrees Celsius.

cocoa regulator cocoa beans cocoa farmer cocoa producer Cocoa futures Ivory Coast cocoa

More rain needed to strengthen Ivory Coast cocoa mid-crop, say farmers

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters