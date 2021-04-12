‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar has said that the implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is weak and should be ramped up to 'avoid a crisis like situation'.

Umar, who is also head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chaired a meeting today and reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country. The meeting reviewed the spread of coronavirus as well as the availability of beds at hospitals.

"SOP compliance remains very weak & pressure on hospitals is increasing," Umar tweeted. He further said that the NCOC has asked the administration to ramp up compliance enforcement to avoid a crises like situation.

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has also urged the public to follow coronavirus guidelines. He added that data from April 1 to April 11 shows that people have not been serious about following the SOPs, while only 50% of hospitals have been taking precautionary measures.