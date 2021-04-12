Markets
Farallon calls on Toshiba to seek other offers
- The fund is Toshiba's third-largest shareholder with a stake of around 6%.
12 Apr 2021
TOKYO: One of Toshiba Corp's top shareholders has called on the Japanese conglomerate to seek other offers from potential suitors following a recent $20 billion buyout bid from CVC Capital partners, according to a statement seen by Reuters.
US hedge fund Farallon Capital Management said Toshiba's board should evaluate "the privatisation proposal in a sincere manner through a fair process that includes a proactive market check and formation of an independent special committee," according to the statement.
The fund is Toshiba's third-largest shareholder with a stake of around 6%.
‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar
Farallon calls on Toshiba to seek other offers
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral
Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months
COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days
US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests
PM expands free meals programme
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF
Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities
Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism
Read more stories
Comments