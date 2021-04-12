ANL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.93%)
AVN 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-5.89%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.78%)
DGKC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.05%)
EPCL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
HASCOL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.4%)
HUBC 79.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.98%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.15%)
PTC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.93%)
TRG 161.10 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.93%)
UNITY 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.6%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.2%)
BR100 4,816 Decreased By ▼ -36.25 (-0.75%)
BR30 25,466 Decreased By ▼ -205.32 (-0.8%)
KSE100 44,854 Decreased By ▼ -332.48 (-0.74%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -109.63 (-0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China steel rebar, hot rolled coils futures tumble on fear of govt controls

  • Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dipped 0.9% to 980 yuan a tonne.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

BEIJING: Chinese steel futures fell more than 2% on Monday, hit by concerns of regulatory disruptions after Premier Li Keqiang pledged to strengthen control of raw materials, but demand for the industrial metals remains robust.

"Overall economy and operation of enterprises have continued to recover, but surging international commodity prices have brought great pressure on companies' costs," official Xinhua news agency cited a symposium chaired by Li last week.

Li asked to strengthen market regulation of raw materials to ease the cost pressure of companies, according to Xinhua.

The most active steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for October delivery, fell 2.6% to 4,953 yuan ($755.42) a tonne as of 0253 GMT.

Hot rolled coils futures, used in cars and home appliances, dropped as much as 3.1% to 5,211 yuan per tonne in morning trade.

Demand for the steel products, however, remained strong at downstream users. China's Baoshan Iron & Steel had raised its hot rolled and cold rolled prices for May delivery by 400 yuan and 150 yuan per tonne, respectively.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dipped 0.9% to 980 yuan a tonne.

Dalian coking coal inched 0.7% lower to 1,572 yuan and coke declined 2.5% to 2,354 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai Futures Exchange Xinhua news agency Li Keqiang Baoshan Iron

China steel rebar, hot rolled coils futures tumble on fear of govt controls

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters