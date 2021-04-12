ANL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.93%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.11%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.69%)
DGKC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.05%)
EPCL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
HASCOL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.4%)
HUBC 79.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.15%)
PTC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.93%)
TRG 161.20 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.2%)
BR100 4,816 Decreased By ▼ -36.25 (-0.75%)
BR30 25,466 Decreased By ▼ -205.32 (-0.8%)
KSE100 44,854 Decreased By ▼ -332.48 (-0.74%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -109.63 (-0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

  • The country's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 10.29%.
  • 58 deaths and 4,584 new cases were reported in 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood 12 Apr 2021

As Pakistan grapples with the third coronavirus wave, the active number of cases in the country jumped to 75,266 on Monday.

The country's coronavirus positivity ratio has now climbed to 10.29%. During the last 24 hours, 44,514 people were tested for the novel virus. Out of these, 4584 people tested positive for coronavirus. So far, 725,602 people have tested positive for the virus since its outbreak in Pakistan last year.

In 24 hours, coronavirus also claimed 58 more lives. This is the first time in a week that the country has reported less than 90 deaths. The country's death toll stands at 15,501.

Moreover, 3,135 people also recovered from the virus in 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 634,835.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre will meet today during which it will have a detailed discussion and decision on non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) during Ramazan.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC coronavirus cases Positivity Ratio coronavirus death toll third COVID wave

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters