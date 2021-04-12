COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

As Pakistan grapples with the third coronavirus wave, the active number of cases in the country jumped to 75,266 on Monday.

The country's coronavirus positivity ratio has now climbed to 10.29%. During the last 24 hours, 44,514 people were tested for the novel virus. Out of these, 4584 people tested positive for coronavirus. So far, 725,602 people have tested positive for the virus since its outbreak in Pakistan last year.

In 24 hours, coronavirus also claimed 58 more lives. This is the first time in a week that the country has reported less than 90 deaths. The country's death toll stands at 15,501.

Moreover, 3,135 people also recovered from the virus in 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 634,835.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre will meet today during which it will have a detailed discussion and decision on non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) during Ramazan.