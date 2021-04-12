ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
Jazz takes M&P onboard as official distributor

12 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator, and the largest internet and broadband service provider has on boarded Muller & Phipps (M&P) Pakistan as the official distributor of Jazz Digit 4G smart feature phones. Starting at Rs4,099, these smart feature phones are among the most affordable internet-enabled handsets. With the help of M&P, the variants of Jazz Digit 4G: Elite and Defender will be made available in various mobile markets nationwide.

Commenting on this development, Asif Aziz, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazz, said, “While we consistently work towards offering quality services, maximizing accessibility to affordable phones remains a priority. Our collaboration with M&P for widespread availability of Jazz Digit 4G smart feature phones would help increase access to mobile internet for low and middle-income consumers and subsequently, foster digital connectivity in all the socio-economic segments.”

Kamran Nishat, Managing Director & CEO of Muller & Phipps Pakistan, added, “As a leading distribution hub, we aim to offer as many solutions as we can to the customer base. Our collaboration with Jazz is unique, as we are to touch multiple consumer points in ensuring that the two variants of Jazz Digit 4G reach the masses.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Jazz 4G broadband M&P

