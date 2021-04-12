ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
USC launches ‘Ramazan Package’ in Peshawar

Recorder Report 12 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: The Utility Stores Corporation has launched Ramazan Package in order to give maximum relief to poor masses during the holy month of fasting Ramazan under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Ramazan Package was inaugurated by PTI MNA Nasir Khan Musazai, Zonal Manager Utility Store Corporation, Maris Khan and others at a utility store situated in University Road Peshawar.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, the Zonal Manager USC, Maris Khan said that the government has announced a historic Rs8billion Ramazan Package on the utility stores, and given subsidy on flour, sugar, ghee and 19 other items.

He informed that government has offered a subsidy of Rs600 on 20-KG flour bag, while 32 per KG on sugar and Rs120 per KG on ghee. He said the utility stores will remain open till the last evening. Our topmost priority is to maximum facilitate the consumers, the zonal manager said.

The officials of the utility stores urged the people to buy essential food items on a monthly basis instead of weekly so no one will be deprived from this package.

MNA Nasir Khan Musazai said as per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the checking on utility stores will be conducted on a weekly basis. He claimed that the first time quality and quantity has been focused. He said that the Rs8billion Ramazan Package was a gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the people of the country.

Nasir Musazai said the government is trying to provide food items on subsidized rates at utility stores as the population ratio is very high and it is our duty to provide maximum relief to the poor masses at every level.

