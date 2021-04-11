ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Future of Pakistan depends on success of PTI, Imran Khan: Fawad

  • Fawad pointed out that PTI will have to straighten its ranks as the future of this country depends on the success of PTI and Imran Khan.
APP 11 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has to straighten its ranks as the future of this country depends on the success of PTI and Imran Khan.

In his tweets, the federal minister said, "Imran Khan is the hope of democracy in Pakistan and there is no leader of political stature compared to him".

"Recognizing Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz as the leader of Pakistan will be a slap in the face of democracy", he said.

The federal minister pointed out that PTI will have to straighten its ranks as the future of this country depends on the success of PTI and Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Fawad said Nawaz Sharif has no ideology nor is the Nawaz League an ideological party.

Nawaz League, after being in power for a long time, has become a group which only serves its own interests and it's followers cannot be called ideologues.

Commenting on the Daska re-election, the federal minister said that "the Nawaz League has not won Daska re-election, but PTI has lost the election for various reasons towards which I have been drawing the attention of the party".

