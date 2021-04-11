Swiss cases against Zardari being reopened, says Sheikh Rasheed

(Karachi) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the government is reopening Swiss account cases against Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari, local media reported.

Addressing a press briefing in Karachi on Sunday, he said that the Broadsheet inquiry commission has recommended reopening the Swiss cases. He said the previous government gave away $60 million in the Swiss cases.

Regarding the Daska By-poll results, Sheikh Rasheed said it is a victory of democracy. "The number of votes gained by PTI’s candidate Asjad Malhi shows that the narrative of PM Imran Khan is still popular among the masses," he maintained.

“We have won even after losing the polls as Malhi gained bagged more votes as compared to past.”

About the investigation into the sugar scandal, the minister stated that PM Imran is fighting the mafias in the country to ensure the provision of relief to the general public.