Robbers break into bank with gas cutter, loot around three dozen lockers in Karachi

(Karachi) In an astonishing incident, four suspected robbers broke open lockers of a private bank branch in Karachi's Sakhi Hassan area and made off with cash and valuables worth millions of rupees, it emerged on Sunday.

Police officials said that the suspects were equipped with gas cutter and cylinders and entered the bank at around 9 pm and left early Sunday morning at 5 pm

They added that the robbers remained in the bank branch for almost eight hours and broke open 34 lockers.

The police stated that a security guard of the bank went out to have dinner with his friend and when he returned and opened the bank’s door, the suspects hiding nearby barged into the branch, holding the two guards hostage at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, investigation officials said that the way the robbers committed the heist shows that they had prior inside information. They said the robbers also took away the bank’s digital video recorder (DVR).

Meanwhile, the police have taken two security guards into custody and are interrogating him.