FM Qureshi leaves on two-day official visit to Germany

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left on a two-day official visit to Germany, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the foreign minister is visiting Germany at the invitation of his German counterpart Heiko Maas to hold delegation-level talks with the German leadership.

During his visit, Qureshi will meet the President of the German Parliament Wolfgang Schauble, and have interactions with other dignitaries.

Both leaders will review the Pakistan-Germany relations and discuss ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Terming Germany as Pakistan's most important trading partner in European Union, he said matters related to economic relations, bilateral trade, investment, defense, and people-to-people contacts will come into discussion during the visit.

The Foreign Minister said that he will apprise German leadership about the regional situation, Afghan peace process, and peace and security environment of South Asia, expressing confidence that the visit will be fruitful.