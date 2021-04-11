ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dubai trade volumes fell 13.7% in 2020

  • Trade with the United States decreased 21.5% to 61 billion dirhams, and trade with Saudi Arabia, its largest Arab trading partner, declined 3.6% to 54 billion dirhams.
Reuters 11 Apr 2021

DUBAI: Dubai's trade volumes fell by 13.7% last year, led by a decline in imports and re-exports as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the Middle East's largest trading hub.

Foreign trade volumes reached 1.182 trillion dirhams ($321.8 billion) in 2020, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday, down from 1.37 trillion dirhams in 2019.

Imports declined 13.8% to 686 billion dirhams and re-exports, a key part of Dubai's trade, fell 21.7% to 329 dirhams. Exports, however, rose 8% to 167 billion dirhams.

Trade with China, Dubai's largest trading partner, declined 5.3% to 142 billion dirhams, while trade with India, it second-biggest trading partner, fell 34% to 89 billion dirhams.

Trade with the United States decreased 21.5% to 61 billion dirhams, and trade with Saudi Arabia, its largest Arab trading partner, declined 3.6% to 54 billion dirhams.

Gold trade rose 25.7% to 213 billion dirhams, while the value of diamonds traded decreased 23.7% to 64 billion dirhams, petroleum oils trade fell 33.3% to 57 billion and jewellery trade decreased 59.7% to 47 billion dirhams.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said the emirate continues to target 2 trillion dirhams in trade in 2025.

Trade coronavirus pandemic Dubai dirhams Dubai Crown Prince WAM Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum

Dubai trade volumes fell 13.7% in 2020

IMF, World Bank begin push to swap debt relief for green projects

Robbers break into bank with gas cutter, loot around three dozen lockers in Karachi

China's plans for Himalayan super dam stoke fears in India

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 114 deaths with 5,050 new infections in 24 hours

India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections

Bitcoin above $60,000 again, rises 1.32% to $60,555.97

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone

China exploring ways to mix different COVID vaccines to improve efficacy

ECB must accept no further delay in lifting inflation: Panetta

Iran reports incident in Natanz nuclear site, no casualties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters