Pakistan

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 114 deaths with 5,050 new infections in 24 hours

Fahad Zulfikar Updated 11 Apr 2021

(Karachi) At least 114 people died while 5,050 new infections have been reported during the past 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Sunday.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the death toll in Pakistan has reached 15,443.

As per details, 5,050 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 4,143 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 721,018.

Meanwhile, 46,066 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 631,700 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 10734960 samples have been tested thus far.

The COVID positivity ratio in the country is 10.96 percent.

The government has imposed smart lockdown in different cities and coronavirus hotspot areas to curb the spread of the disease. NCOC head Asad Umar had warned that the third of COVID is more dangerous than the previous ones.

He said that the government’s increased restrictions and precautionary measures have slowed down the coronavirus positivity ratio.

He maintained that increased restrictions, broader lockdowns, and stronger SOP enforcement have started to have an effect.

The minister pointed that due to the momentum of cases reported in the last two weeks, the total number of deaths and patients in critical care will remain high for some time.

In wake of rising COVID cases in the country, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that there will be no in-person classes for grades 1 to 8 in areas affected by coronavirus till April 28.

He said the exams for grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be held in the third week of May. He said classes for grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be allowed to resume from April 19.

He also announced that exams for A and O levels will be held according to the date sheet and there will be no change in this.

