ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SECP orders probe into PECO's affairs

Mushtaq Ghumman 11 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has ordered probe into the affairs of Pakistan Engineering Company Limited (PECO), which is dysfunctional for the last two years.

Well-informed sources told Business Recorder that PECO, which is enmeshed in issues due to a dispute between its CEO and Board of Directors, will now face the regulator for not following the rules and procedures.

In a recent development, the company submitted a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) apprising it that an investigation order has been issued to the company by the SECP following an inquiry it had conducted after issuance of a show-cause notice to the company last year, under Section 257 of The Companies Act, 2017.

On March 24, 2021, the SECP took notice of the situation after having received numerous complaints from Directors & employees and observing non-compliances by the Company which included but was not limited to non-holding of Annual General Meetings (AGMs), non-filing of accounts and holding the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after his removal by the Board of Directors in December, 2018 and expiry of his term in March 2019. The notice stated that PECO failed to file its quarterly and annual financial statements, has not called any Board Meeting, has not paid employees and suppliers, has failed to file tax returns, has defaulted on a loan from National Bank of Pakistan and been placed on the defaulters' counter by PSX.

On being questioned by the SECP on the disorderly way the business of PECO is being operated, an unauthorized representative of the Company gave unsubstantiated replies which did not address the SECP's concerns.

Meanwhile, the CEO is operating the company's bank accounts and has leased out the Company to a third party.

Ministry of Industries in its letter of January 29, 2021 to the CEO informed him that his entering into a Joint-Venture agreement and leasing out the company does not come within the ambit or ordinary business and is directed to immediately sever all terms as the agreement is considered void ab initio. He was also directed to submit a compliance report to this effect within three working days which after almost a month and a half is still awaited by the Ministry. The sources said, as a result of these revelations and worrying circumstances, the SECP has appointed a team of inspectors to further investigate the affairs and ascertain the factual position at PECO. The notice also stated that it shall be the duty of all those involved with the company to provide complete assistance to the inspectors nominated by the SECP, and failure to do so will make the officers, employees, and agents of the company liable to be punished.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP Pakistan Stock Exchange employees PSX Tax PECO

SECP orders probe into PECO's affairs

CCP says govt should deregulate sugar prices

Country reports 100 more deaths amid Covid-19 surge

Ministry apprehends $20m WB grant lapse

Futures contracts: SECP unveils new conditions for investment by CIS

Action being taken against 17 sugar mills: Qureshi

Tareen demands constitution of 'a fair team'

Saudi Aramco in $12.4bn oil pipeline deal with EIG-led group

Free, fair environment provided: CEC

ECP issues show-cause notices to PML-N MPA, Firdous

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.