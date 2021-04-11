Free, fair environment provided: CEC

LAHORE: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has said that for conducting transparent by-election in the constituency NA-75, a free and fair environment has been provided.

Talking to a private TV channel here on Saturday, he said after controversies in February 19 by-poll due to missing presiding officers and violent incidents claiming lives of two people, strict scrutiny is being observed in Daska election.

Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the ECP has provided a free and fair environment in the constituency for an unbiased and transparent election.

The voters can cast their vote without any fear as the Election Commission of Pakistan has established monitoring cells that would be working 24/7, he added.

CEC Raja also asked to report any untoward incident to the control room.

He directed the presiding officers to provide the copies of Form 45 after getting their signatures, while the POs should send the copies of the forms to the returning officer on WhatsApp.

Sikandar Sultan Raja said that ballot papers and other polling material will be transported to the RO's office under the supervision of Rangers and police.

Meanwhile, PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi expressed satisfaction with the overall situation in the area.

The ECP tightened security to maintain law and order in the area.

More than 4,000 police officers and 1,048 Rangers personnel were deployed in the area, while 10 teams of the Pakistan Army's Quick Response Force were also available to assist the local administration in maintaining the law and order situation.