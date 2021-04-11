ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Free, fair environment provided: CEC

INP 11 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has said that for conducting transparent by-election in the constituency NA-75, a free and fair environment has been provided.

Talking to a private TV channel here on Saturday, he said after controversies in February 19 by-poll due to missing presiding officers and violent incidents claiming lives of two people, strict scrutiny is being observed in Daska election.

Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the ECP has provided a free and fair environment in the constituency for an unbiased and transparent election.

The voters can cast their vote without any fear as the Election Commission of Pakistan has established monitoring cells that would be working 24/7, he added.

CEC Raja also asked to report any untoward incident to the control room.

He directed the presiding officers to provide the copies of Form 45 after getting their signatures, while the POs should send the copies of the forms to the returning officer on WhatsApp.

Sikandar Sultan Raja said that ballot papers and other polling material will be transported to the RO's office under the supervision of Rangers and police.

Meanwhile, PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi expressed satisfaction with the overall situation in the area.

The ECP tightened security to maintain law and order in the area.

More than 4,000 police officers and 1,048 Rangers personnel were deployed in the area, while 10 teams of the Pakistan Army's Quick Response Force were also available to assist the local administration in maintaining the law and order situation.

whatsapp Pakistan Army ECP Election Commission of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja Ali Asjad Malhi Daska election

Free, fair environment provided: CEC

CCP says govt should deregulate sugar prices

Country reports 100 more deaths amid Covid-19 surge

Ministry apprehends $20m WB grant lapse

SECP orders probe into PECO's affairs

Futures contracts: SECP unveils new conditions for investment by CIS

Action being taken against 17 sugar mills: Qureshi

Tareen demands constitution of 'a fair team'

Saudi Aramco in $12.4bn oil pipeline deal with EIG-led group

ECP issues show-cause notices to PML-N MPA, Firdous

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.