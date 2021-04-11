ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
PSDP 2020-21: Rs500.94bn released against budgeted Rs650bn

Naveed Butt 11 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has released Rs500.94 billion (77.1 percent) including Rs82 billion foreign aid for various ongoing and new development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 against the budgeted allocation of Rs650 billion.

According to the latest PSDP data 2020-21 released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, the government released Rs321.55 billion (84.72 percent) including Rs24.7 billion for development projects of various ministries, divisions, and related departments out of Rs379.53 billion budgeted allocation.

The government also released a total of Rs148.65 billion including 55.7 billion out of Rs158.3 billion for development budget of corporations; a total of Rs98.33 billion has been released for development projects of the National Highways Authority (NHA) out of Rs118.67 budgeted allocation, and Rs50.2 billion out of Rs39.3 billion has been released for the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)/Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco).

The ministry has released a total of Rs29.54 billion out of Rs39.5 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of special areas; Rs18.76 billion for development projects of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) out of Rs24.5 billion, and Rs10.779 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan for financial year 2020-2021.

The government released Rs12.7 billion out of Rs14.51 billion for development projects of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

A total of Rs24.12 billion out of Rs47.8 billion have been released for development projects of the Cabinet Division.

The government released Rs52.52 billion for development projects of the Finance Division against Rs66.67 billion budgeted allocation for financial year 2020-2021.

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reforms released Rs16.48 billion for development projects of the Railways Division against Rs24 billion budgeted allocation; Rs2.49 billion for development projects of Science and Technology Research Division; and Rs8.72 billion for the National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has released Rs22.49 billion for development projects of the Higher Education Commission out of Rs29.47 billion budgeted allocations, and Rs8.6 billion for development projects of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division out of Rs4.53 billion budgeted allocation.

The ministry released a total of Rs64.8 billion for the Water Resources Division, Rs323.7 million for the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs1.69 billion for the Petroleum Division, Rs6.46 billion for the Revenue Division, and Rs4.55 billion for the Maritime Affairs Division.

The government has released Rs6 billion for development projects of the Climate Change Division, Rs11.8 billion for development projects of Interior Division, Rs7 billion for Housing and Works Division, Rs5.4 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs566.2 million for the Aviation Division, and Rs1.26 billion for Defense Production Division.

The government has released Rs1.2 billion for the development project of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (Erra), Rs53.9 million for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, Rs205.46 million for Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs200.8 million for Human Rights, and Rs743.6 million for the development projects of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

