Doors of Sindh govt open for business community: Murtaza

KARACHI: Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environmental Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the doors of Sindh government are open for business community as the workers and traders are important components in industrial development and PPP is the real political party of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a filtration plant at FBATI.

“We will work with Federal B Area industrialists,” he said adding that we are currently facing climate change, which we need to plant trees to combat.

He said the place where china cutting was done in the past now has water filter plants. Later, Murtaza Wahab while answering the questions of the media said the islands belong to the Sindh government as the presidential ordinance has now expired.

He said Imran Khan used to say that he would solve the problems and now he says that he will sell the land. After Jahangir Tareen’s dinner, it has been proved that the prime minister does not have a numerical majority.

He said the people of PTI should tell what they did for the 22 crore people of Pakistan. He said that MQM, GDA and PTI tried to get the controversial census approved at the meeting of the Council of Common Interests while the PPP prevented the controversial census from being passed at the meeting of common interests. “We have to tackle climate change,” he said. There are three major hospitals in Khurram Sher Zaman constituency. What relief did he get from the federation for these hospitals? The Sindh government is trying to provide facilities for traders, industry and workers. Industrialists need the support and cooperation of the government to improve their environment. He said maximum tree planting should be promoted in Karachi.

