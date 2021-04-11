ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Pakistan

Doors of Sindh govt open for business community: Murtaza

Recorder Report 11 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environmental Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the doors of Sindh government are open for business community as the workers and traders are important components in industrial development and PPP is the real political party of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a filtration plant at FBATI.

“We will work with Federal B Area industrialists,” he said adding that we are currently facing climate change, which we need to plant trees to combat.

He said the place where china cutting was done in the past now has water filter plants. Later, Murtaza Wahab while answering the questions of the media said the islands belong to the Sindh government as the presidential ordinance has now expired.

He said Imran Khan used to say that he would solve the problems and now he says that he will sell the land. After Jahangir Tareen’s dinner, it has been proved that the prime minister does not have a numerical majority.

He said the people of PTI should tell what they did for the 22 crore people of Pakistan. He said that MQM, GDA and PTI tried to get the controversial census approved at the meeting of the Council of Common Interests while the PPP prevented the controversial census from being passed at the meeting of common interests. “We have to tackle climate change,” he said. There are three major hospitals in Khurram Sher Zaman constituency. What relief did he get from the federation for these hospitals? The Sindh government is trying to provide facilities for traders, industry and workers. Industrialists need the support and cooperation of the government to improve their environment. He said maximum tree planting should be promoted in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Murtaza Wahab PPP Sindh Government Jahangir Tareen Imran Khan political party

