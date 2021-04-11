ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
Corona vaccination: PBIF chief lauds govt’s decision to register whole population

Recorder Report 11 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain has said decision of the government to register the whole population for vaccination is laudable.

However, the government should start registration of the whole population immediately as it is a matter of grave concern, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that so far government has vaccinated 1.1 million people while 14,000 have been vaccinated privately which is unsatisfactory therefore efforts should be increased.

Some western and eastern companies are not enough to vaccinate billions of people therefore all the countries should be allowed and financed to make their own vaccines.

He said that World Trade Organisation should realise that profit of some companies is not important than human lives therefore patient laws for the production of vaccine should be relaxed as many countries can make their own vaccine but cannot pay hefty amounts to multinationals that have developed the drug.

