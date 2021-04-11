ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan ready for talks if India ensures conducive environment: Qureshi

APP 11 Apr 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan was ready for dialogue with India if the latter ensured a conducive environment. The Kashmir issue was the main hurdle in talks and he would even visit New Delhi if India first stopped brutalities on the people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and restore the special status of the Valley, he said talking to the media after inaugurating the Ramazan Relief Package here at a Utility Store.

Qureshi, however, made it clear that Pakistan was not in a hurry. India would have to show some flexibility for talks on all the issues, including Kashmir, Siachen, water, Sir Creek and others as a war was no solution to resolve the same.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party's government in New Delhi could not suppress the Kashmiris' indigenous freedom movement through brutal acts. The whole world, including the European Union and human rights organizations were questioning India over the worst rights abuses in the occupied Valley.

Qureshi said he even did not express his desire for a meeting with his Indian foreign minister at Dushanbe (Tajikistan), where the two were present to attend a conference.

He said the ceasefire at the Line of Control, which had come into effect recently, was benefiting the people from both sides of the divide.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had opened the Kartarpur Corridor as a goodwill gesture. They would welcome the Sikh community for 'Vaisakhi' (Baisakhi) celebrations if they were allowed by the Indian government.

To a question about the recent visit of Russian foreign minister to Pakistan, Qureshi said both the countries decided to further cement their ties. A meeting would be held in Moscow during the current year to promote economic relations and the prime minister had issued special directives for its preparations.

He said Russia had offered cooperation in defence filed, and provision of equipment to enhance counter terrorism capacity of Pakistani law enforcement agencies. It had also offered assistance for the uplift of railway infrastructure and energy sector, and revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills, which was installed by Russia.

The foreign minister said Russia fully supported Pakistan's strategy and policies regarding Afghanistan.

Due to the successful foreign policy, he said, Pakistan also enjoyed good relations with the Central Asian republics.

European Union Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi IIOJK Kashmiris Human Rights Organization Ramazan Relief Package Bharatiya Janata Party's government

