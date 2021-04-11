ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
Pakistan

CM lauds NED students' pedestrian bridge designs

Recorder Report 11 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the NED University of Engineering and Technology has proved to be one of the best institutions because its students have contributed a lot in the development of the country.

The CM expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony for competition held between NED students of Architecture Department for designing of pedestrian bridges at NED University, City Campus.

Those who attended the ceremony include Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem and others.

The chief minister was given a presentation about the pedestrian bridges they had designed.

The chief minister said he was very happy to observe the wonderful work done by students of architecture towards the pedestrian bridge design competition. "I was told that the competition was designe and conducted in a very short time with an aim to benefit an ongoing exercise of constructing pedestrian bridges at important locations," he said.

The CM said after having observed the presentations, he could proudly say that NED students have lived up to the expectation of their prestigious institution. "The entries have shown the in-depth field understanding of the critical locations where they will be constructed," he said.

Aesthetics, combined with design logic, have made many of these proposals outstanding, Murad Shah said and added he was sure that the KDA team would incorporate the entries according to the actual requirements of the assignment. He urged the students to remain associated with the execution of this public oriented construction exercise.

