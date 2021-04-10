ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No compromise on national interests including Kashmir: AJK President

  • The President said we must make a vow to turn Pakistan into a great nation by demonstrating a strong resilience to our own people and to the international community as well.
APP 10 Apr 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan has said “Pakistan wants peace and stability in its neighborhood but it will never compromise on its national interests including Kashmir”.

“Pakistan does not want perpetual warfare. We want peace and amity in our neighborhood but at the same time, we would not capitulate in regard to our national interests under any circumstances and one of those interests is Kashmir,” he stated.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the Certificate Award Ceremony of the 22nd National Security Workshop (NSW) at National Defence University (NDU) in the federal capital, AJK President office said Saturday night.

The President said we must make a vow to turn Pakistan into a great nation by demonstrating a strong resilience to our own people and to the international community as well.

He said that a politically, economically and militarily strong Pakistan would better be able to safeguard its national interests and advocate for Kashmir cause at the global level.

Referring to some of the presentations made in the national security workshop, President Masood said he was sure that the Pakistani nation is fully capable to make Pakistan one of the strongest nations in the world. He, however, pointed out that to make Pakistan a strong country we need to change the challenges being faced by the country into opportunities by developing it both economically and socially.

He said that we must be understood that human security comes from prosperous people and national security stems from human security. Saying that Pakistan is a strategically located big country; President said Pakistan should have friends all over the world by building alliances with other nations at the international level.

“Pakistan can be a powerful nation in its own right if our people participate in the economy and benefit from economic gains by taking full advantage of its location and building dynamism into its economy.

Earlier President Masood Khan in his opening remarks thanked the management of the National Defence University (NDU) for actively organizing security workshops to bring mainstream politicians, entrepreneurs, civil society activists and other segments of the society under one roof to give them a sense of national security, national cohesion and unity.

He said that NDU is the only institution in the country that is doing this exercise and deserve our thanks and appreciation for organizing workshops to discuss the country’s problems like poverty, education, border security, climate change and their impacts on national security.

The President also awarded certificates among the participants of the National Security Workshop.

Sardar Masood Khan AJK President

No compromise on national interests including Kashmir: AJK President

Pakistan needs economic transformation by changing incentive structure, Asad Umar

PTI, PML-N lock horns once again as polling begins for NA-75 Daska by-election

Construction industry: PM says feels contented with increased activity

Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines

SPI up 0.60pc WoW

Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP

President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law

Asim made FBR chairman

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate

Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters