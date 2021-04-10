ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rehman Malik urges govt to ensure free Covid vaccine for all

  • He said that other than senior citizens, only those were getting vaccines privately who could afford it.
APP 10 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader Pakistan Peoples Party Rehman Malik on Saturday urged the government to provide free COVID vaccine to every citizen of the country.

He appealed people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), wear mask, avoid gathering and maintain social distance, said a news release.

Rehman Malik said by following SOPs and expediting the process of vaccination, they would be able to combat the third wave of deadly pandemic.

"We can only stop the spread of virus if maximum people will be vaccinated at the earliest," he added.

He said that other than senior citizens, only those were getting vaccines privately who could afford it.

Rehman Malik said the third wave of coronavirus had spread not only in Pakistan but all over the world and unfortunately the increase in positive cases of coronavirus was due to not following SOPs and precautionary measures to control its rapid spread.

He said, “I had earlier predicted that the third wave of coronavirus could be more fatal than earlier two waves”.

COVID vaccine Rehman Malik

Rehman Malik urges govt to ensure free Covid vaccine for all

Pakistan needs economic transformation by changing incentive structure, Asad Umar

PTI, PML-N lock horns once again as polling begins for NA-75 Daska by-election

Construction industry: PM says feels contented with increased activity

Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines

SPI up 0.60pc WoW

Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP

President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law

Asim made FBR chairman

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate

Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters