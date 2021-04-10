Rehman Malik urges govt to ensure free Covid vaccine for all

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader Pakistan Peoples Party Rehman Malik on Saturday urged the government to provide free COVID vaccine to every citizen of the country.

He appealed people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), wear mask, avoid gathering and maintain social distance, said a news release.

Rehman Malik said by following SOPs and expediting the process of vaccination, they would be able to combat the third wave of deadly pandemic.

"We can only stop the spread of virus if maximum people will be vaccinated at the earliest," he added.

He said that other than senior citizens, only those were getting vaccines privately who could afford it.

Rehman Malik said the third wave of coronavirus had spread not only in Pakistan but all over the world and unfortunately the increase in positive cases of coronavirus was due to not following SOPs and precautionary measures to control its rapid spread.

He said, “I had earlier predicted that the third wave of coronavirus could be more fatal than earlier two waves”.